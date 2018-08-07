'Intense' storm rips apart trees, leaves hundreds without power

Hundreds of NB Power customers are waking up without electricity this morning, after strong winds brought down trees and localized flooding across New Brunswick's capital city on Monday night.

As of 10 a.m., more than 800 customers were without power. Most of those customers were in Central York and Sunbury Counties.

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokesperson with NB Power, said about 4,700 NB Power customers were impacted by the "intense electrical storm" in the Fredericton and Woodstock areas.

"All available resources were dispatched," she said in an email. "Once the threat of lightning had passed, they could do further investigation and restoration."

The majority of customers were restored at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A tree is ripped out of the ground after Monday's storm behind the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Fredericton. (Photo: Alyssa Gould/CBC)

This is the second storm to rip through parts of the province over the long weekend.

On Saturday, strong winds knocked down multiple trees, boats and trailers in the Whites Cove area in Grand Lake, about 65 kilometres southeast of Fredericton. At the time, Environment Canada was monitoring an intense thunderstorm going through the Grand Lake area.

Over the weekend, cottage owners compared the strong winds to a tornado that whipped through the area in 2013.

The lines may have been broken or they may still be energized and we would hate for someone to get electrocuted. -Wayne Knorr, spokesperson with the City of Fredericton

Gary Charters, acting platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said the storm started around 7:30 p.m. and brought in a "pile of wind and rain" that ended about two hours later.

At the height of Monday night's storm, there were 26 firefighters who responded to 29 calls in just over three hours. Some of those calls included trees on power lines, trees on houses which forced homes to be evacuated.

"Trees pretty much on everything they could fall onto," Charters said. "Crews were pretty busy."

Residents caught off guard

Another tree fell to the ground in downtown Fredericton on Monday, after a storm broke out around 7:30 p.m. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Fire crews also had to rescue two kayakers — a mother and a daughter — who were out kayaking on the Nashwaak River during the storm. The rescue took about 30 minutes and they were able to make it back to shore safely, Charters said.

Tonight’s rain storm caused damage citywide. Number of trees down, localized flooding has occurred, over 4,000 customers w/out power. City’s EMO activated to Level 1 (monitoring). City crews working to remove trees; fire crews responding. Pls stay away from downed power lines. <a href="https://t.co/MGUIJ9bNfK">pic.twitter.com/MGUIJ9bNfK</a> —@CityFredGov

"They just got caught up in the quick, advancing storm," he said. "A lot of people were caught off guard," he said.

As of Tuesday morning, Charters said city crews are out cleaning up "trees and debris that was blown around."

Stay away from downed power lines

A power line leans sideways in downtown Fredericton after Monday night's major storm. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Wayne Knorr, a spokesperson for the City of Fredericton, said there were 12 trees that were reported down following Monday's storm. But fire crews said there were at least 20 trees that had fallen over. There were also flooded intersections and parking lots across the city, including the Regent Mall.

Most of the trees that toppled over are in the Waterloo Row and downtown Fredericton area. There are also trees that fell over in Lincoln, Barkers Point and Devon.

"This morning, as the sun's coming up I suspect people are going to find out there were many more that came down," Knorr said.

If people see a power line or tree that's down, they should call the 911 centre and stay clear of the area.

"The lines may have been broken or they may still be energized and we would hate for someone to get electrocuted," Knorr said.

What happens now?

Knorr said there were no injuries from the major weather event but one family had to leave their house because the power mast was pulled from their home.

"City crews working to remove trees, fire crews responding," the city said in a post on Twitter.

The tweet went on to say the city's emergency measures organization activated to a level one monitoring.

"Certainly we're aware of the situation and prepared if we need to go to a level two, whereby we may have to dispatch support to citizens who may be evacuated," Knorr said.