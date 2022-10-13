More than 16,500 customers lose power in Fredericton area

An unplanned power outage in the Fredericton area was affecting 16,653 customers at its peak early Thursday night, but lights started coming back on within half an hour.

By 9:20 p.m., power had been restored to all customers. Most had power by 9 p.m.

N.B. Power communications specialist Marc Belliveau said in an email "the sudden loss of supply is transmission-related and affecting approximately 16,000."

He said Fredericton's Hanwell Road, Prospect Street to Lincoln area were affected.

He said restoration was expected in 30 to 60 minutes "but that would be best case scenario."

Belliveau said the cause of the outage seems to have been "an equipment issue at a substation but more review will be done to assure this."