Possible third day without power for some New Brunswickers

Some homes and businesses in New Brunswick could spend another full day without electricity.

Almost 1,500 NB Power customers are still in the dark, mostly in the Kennebecasis Valley, as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Estimated restoration times range from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. across the province.

More than 50,000 customers lost power during a windstorm on Friday.

NB Power has more than 165 crews mobilized in full restoration mode today. Additional contracted crews arrived this morning to assist with the restoration efforts.

"We encourage customers to stay safe and if they see any downed lines, to stay at least 10 meters away from the line and anything touching them, including trees, as they may still be energized," a message on the utility's website says.

"If there is a tree on lines near your property, never attempt to prune or remove these trees- direct or indirect contact with a power line can be fatal."