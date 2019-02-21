Lobbyist calls for more action as crown corporation embarks on new poverty plan

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard says ESIC has had some successes including providing vision and dental coverage for children from low-income families (Ed Hunter CBC News) A crown corporation aimed at finding ways to reduce poverty in New Brunswick has begun working on its new five-year plan -- Overcoming Poverty Together.

This is the third plan the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation, also known as ESIC, will develop in the past decade.

"It won't be a totally new plan," said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard, who's also co-chair of the corporation's board of directors. "It will build on what we've begun and where we need to go - where the gaps still remain."

Jean-Claude Basque is the provincial coordinator for the New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice. He says issues surrounding poverty must be a priority in the upcoming provincial election. (CBC) But Jean-Claude Basque of the Common Front for Social Justice says the past plans haven't gone far enough to tackle the widespread issues surrounding poverty in the province.

"We know that the minimum wage is not sufficient enough, and we know that everybody that's on social assistance are below the poverty line. And also we know that there's a crying need for social housing," he said.

There have been some changes over the past 10 years, he said, but more needs to be done.

"One of the criticisms that we have regarding ESIC is it's been too kind of laid back. It has not pushed the Liberals or Conservatives when they were in power," he said.

The Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation will take the next year to develop its latest strategy - which must be renewed every five years.

But Basque says a closer look at its track record should come first.

"That's what needs to be done also - kind of a real evaluation of the action that has been proposed and that has been implemented or not in the last 10 years," he said.

The crown corporation was set up in 2009 to tackle issues surrounding poverty.

Since then, it has had some success. Shephard points to a vision and dental coverage program for children from low-income families.

The corporation will hold public consultations, including an online survey that will run until April 30.