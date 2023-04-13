Jury hears Jamie Leard was shot multiple times, murder trial underway

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

A murder trial in Moncton got underway in Moncton's Court of King's Bench with a Crown prosecutor offering an opening statement, saying the evidence is expected to show Jamie Leard was shot multiple times before his body was burned and buried.

However, the jury was then sent home for the rest of the day as the lawyers discussed an issue.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 39, is charged with first-degree murder. He accused of killing Leard, 38, in Upper Cape, in southeast N.B., on May 25, 2021.

Crown prosecutor Guillaume Rigucci gave jurors a brief opening statement Tuesday. The statement outlines the Crown's case but isn't evidence.

An RCMP officer was parked outside Jamie Leard's property on Upper Cape Road in 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The prosecutor said Sean Patrick Patterson lived at Leard's home on Upper Cape Road in a rural area about 83 kilometres east of Moncton.

In the weeks before Leard's death, Patterson's friend Pottie occasionally stayed there.

Rigucci said the Crown anticipates evidence will show they were among six people at Leard's home on the day he died.

Leard lived in Upper Cape, N.B., and his vehicle was found abandoned in Springhill, N.S., on May 28, 2021. (CBC News)

Rigucci said Leard was driving to Springhill, N.S., with Amanda Noiles and her six-year-old child on May 25, 2021.

While en route, Leard got a notification on his phone that his home surveillance system had been turned off. Rigucci said he headed back home.

"When he arrived home, he was shot several times by two perpetrators and he died as a result of these wounds," Rigucci told the jury.

He said Noiles is expected to testify that she heard the shots and saw Leard fall to the ground before running back to a vehicle.

He said a witness is expected to testify there was an attempt to clean up the crime scene.

RCMP said human remains were found near an abandoned mobile home off Quarry Road in Coburg on June 3, 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

At some point, Leard's remains were put in a trailer and hauled with an all-terrain vehicle to a remote area, dumped, and then covered by garbage.

Rigucci said there was later an attempt to burn Leard's remains and cover it with scrap metal.

Immediately after the opening statement, defence lawyer Nathan Gorham told Justice Robert Dysart that there was an issue they needed to address without the jury present.

A publication ban prohibits reporting anything discussed without the jury present. Close to noon, Dysart brought the jury back to the courtroom.

Jury sent home

"There are certain discussions that have to take place in your absence," Dysart said. He sent them home for the rest of the day.

"Please remain patient for the process," the judge said.

The trial is scheduled to last for up to eight weeks.

Leard was reported missing on May 28, 2021. RCMP previously said his abandoned car was found later that day in Springhill, N.S.

Human remains were found on June 3, 2021, near Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Leard's home. Pottie were charged three days later.