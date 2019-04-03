Why are there so many potholes? Blame the weather and heavy traffic

New Brunswick's bumpy season is under way, and some drivers complain the potholes are worse than usual.

But road managers disagree.

"I don't think it's worse than any other spring," said RoméoPoitras, operations manager with SNC-Lavalin, which maintains more than 500 kilometres of the Trans-Canada Highway in the province. "People tend to forget sometimes."

Those annoying holes, cracks and ruptures in the road system are unavoidable, especially in spring.

"Roads are very vulnerable this time of year during the freezing and thawing," said Poitras.

Not all potholes are created equal

Potholes are formed by fluctuating temperatures in spring and heavy traffic.

"Pavement is flexible but it has its limits," Poitras said, "So when it hits that limit, the pavement will crack."

Rain and freezing rain, which New Brunswick saw this past winter, are also huge factors.

The water can seep into the pavement and become trapped when the ground is frozen. At night, when temperatures freeze, the water expands.

Eventually, the pavement gives way, creating cracks in the road. But when temperatures warm up during the day, ice under the pavement will melt, creating a weak spot in the pavement.

It's a domino effect. - Roméo Poitras , SNC-Lavalin

"With the load of heavy traffic on the pavement and on that weak spot, eventually the asphalt will pop out and there you go, a new pothole is born," Poitras said.

He said it's the same as what happens when a bottle of water is placed inside a freezer overnight. The water will freeze and expand.

"The next day when you get your bottle — probably — it will be cracked," he said. "So it's the same thing in pavement."

Potholes can also vary in size, ranging from a few inches to a foot in diameter, according to Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations for the City of Fredericton.

New Brunswick's worst roads

So far, four New Brunswick roads have made the top 10 list for CAA Atlantic's 2019 Worst Roads list.

Route 905 in Petitcodiac is in third place.

Route 480 in northwest New Brunswick is in fifth place.

The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge is in seventh place.

Pine Glen Road in Riverview is in 10th place.

Voting by the public is still underway.

Gary Howard, vice-president of communications for CAA Atlantic, said roads can be on the list because of potholes, heaves in the road and soft shoulders impacting motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Jeremy Trevors, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, said the province spent $8.8 million to repair potholes in 2018.

Roméo Poitras, operations manager at SNC-Lavalin, says potholes are formed by heavy traffic and fluctuating temperatures in spring. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

He said the budget for this year's pothole repair has not been finalized.

"Crews will be better positioned to address these issues when the asphalt plants open in mid to late May," he said in an emailed statement.

How to fix a pothole

Poitras says it's important to repave roads every 12 to 18 years to prevent more potholes from forming. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Since hot asphalt plants aren't easily available this time of year, crews will temporarily fix potholes with cold patch asphalt.

"[It's] just a throw and go and try to fill these potholes as quick as possible," Trevors said.

But the quick fix doesn't fill or seal a pothole, which will eventually come back.

Come summer, crews use hot asphalt to fill and seal potholes, creating more of a permanent repair by addressing the underlying problem.

But sometimes, even that doesn't work.

"There's always a crack coming back," he said. "We live in New Brunswick, there's fluctuation in temperature."

Preventing the pothole problem

In 2018, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spent $8.8 million to repair potholes. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Depending on the amount of traffic, Poitras said it's important to repave roads every 12 to 18 years to prevent a greater proliferation of potholes.

"Old pavement gets less flexible. So that means more cracks and more potholes."

He said it's also important to have a strong drainage system that quickly eliminates water so it doesn't seep into the road, and to seal cracks when they first start to form.

Weight restrictions along highways are also key to reducing surface damage.

These weight restrictions are put in place from mid-March to mid-May.

How to avoid potholes

Potholes can vary in shape and size, ranging from about a few inches to up to a foot in diameter. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

This time of year, potholes will damage the tires, rims and suspension on a vehicle.

To avoid potholes, Poitras said, drivers should slow down, pay attention and leave space between their cars and the cars in front. This will allow drivers more time to react if there are potholes on the road.

The worst thing a driver can do is speed and brake while on top of a pothole, he said.

"The momentum of the brake as you're going over the potholes, is probably damaging more of the vehicle than not braking," he said.

And although crews across the province have been out repairing the pesky holes, Poitras said he expects more to pop up in coming weeks.

"It's a domino effect," he said.