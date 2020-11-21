Here are the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in New Brunswick
CBC News has compiled a list of active exposure notices in the province
New Brunswick Public Health has announced possible exposure to COVID-19 and facilities in Moncton and Saint John, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.
Anyone who visited the following facilities during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.
Moncton
Fit 4 Less at 165 Main St. on Nov. 6-12, at various times between 5 p.m. and midnight. See the full list on the Public Health website.
GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village Gym on Nov. 6, between 8-9:30 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Potential public exposure was also reported on Nov. 9, between 8:30-10 p.m.
Aldo Shoes at Moncton Champlain Mall on Nov. 6-10 at various times between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
CEPS Louis-J. Robichaud fitness room at 40 Antonine-Maillet Ave on Nov. 6, 9, 10 and 12 at various times in the evening from 5:15-7:30 p.m.
Tandoori Zaika Cuisine and Bar at 196 Robinson St. on Nov. 8, between 1-2 a.m.
Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45-8:30 p.m.
Air Canada Flight 8954 on Nov. 15 from Winnipeg to Toronto, arrived at 8:16 p.m.
Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 15 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:43 p.m.
Saint John
Five and Dime Bar at 34 Granna St. on Nov. 14, between 12:30-2:30 a.m
Freddie's Pizza at 27 Charlotte St., between 2:30-3 a.m
Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30-2 p.m.
Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Nov. 16, between 2-2:30 p.m.
Rocky's Sports Bar at 7 Market Square on Nov. 13, between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Potential public exposure was also reported on Nov. 14 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.
