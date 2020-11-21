Here are the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in New Brunswick

New Brunswick Public Health has announced possible exposure to COVID-19 and facilities in Moncton and Saint John, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Anyone who visited the following facilities during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.

Moncton

Fit 4 Less at 165 Main St. on Nov. 6-12, at various times between 5 p.m. and midnight. See the full list on the Public Health website .

GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village Gym on Nov. 6, between 8-9:30 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Potential public exposure was also reported on Nov. 9, between 8:30-10 p.m.

Aldo Shoes at Moncton Champlain Mall on Nov. 6-10 at various times between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

CEPS Louis-J. Robichaud fitness room at 40 Antonine-Maillet Ave on Nov. 6, 9, 10 and 12 at various times in the evening from 5:15-7:30 p.m.

Tandoori Zaika Cuisine and Bar at 196 Robinson St. on Nov. 8, between 1-2 a.m.

Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45-8:30 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8954 on Nov. 15 from Winnipeg to Toronto, arrived at 8:16 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 15 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:43 p.m.

Saint John