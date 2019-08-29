Post-tropical storm Erin prompts rainfall warnings for southeastern New Brunswick

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization is urging residents to be prepared as post-tropical storm Erin continues to track northeastward toward the Maritimes.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit New Brunswick Thursday afternoon and into the evening, bringing significant rainfall and strong winds, according to the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the southeastern part of the province. Up to 60 mm is expected.

Rain, at times heavy, will persist throughout the day as a trough of low pressure crosses New Brunswick and interacts with moisture from Erin, the advisory states.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods, water pooling on roads and washouts, it warns.

Rainfall warnings have also been issued for western and northern Nova Scotia and western Prince Edward Island.

Although wind gusts are not expected to reach the warning criteria of 90 km/h or higher, they could still be strong enough to cause isolated power outages and minor damage.

"New Brunswickers need to be prepared for this and stay up to date with the latest information," Stacey Cooling, acting director of the New Brunswick EMO, said in a statement.

EMO recommends having a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit.

Homeowners should ensure their gutters and nearby catch basins are clear to avoid flooding and objects that could blow away, such as lawn furniture, should be secured or taken inside.

Those with generators should ensure they have enough gas and are working properly.

Motorists should avoid water-covered roads.

The City of Saint John said localized flooding will likely occur in low-lying areas. Driving through floodwaters can increase damage to homes in the area, it said.



Police will ticket motorists who fail to abide by road closures, it said in a statement.