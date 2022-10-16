Fans celebrate, mourn last scheduled harness racing card in Saint John

It came down to the final stretch, but American Risk from Truro, N.S., pulled away to win what may be the last race at Saint John's Exhibition Raceway.

Dozens turned out to witness what may be the end of an era in the city as the last harness races scheduled for the track kicked off Sunday afternoon.

Courtney McKay has been coming to the track for years and considers harness racing her favourite sport.

She said knowing that Sunday's card would likely be the track's last breaks her heart.

"This sport has been going on for so many years," McKay said. "I feel so bad for the people who are in the barns now who have to find homes for their horses. I really hope we can continue horse racing in New Brunswick for next year."

'Sad day'

Harness Racing New Brunswick, which operated the track, announced its lease with the raceway was up on Dec. 31 and wouldn't be renewed.

"It's a sad day," said Michael Downey, who has been racing at the track since 1968. "I've been around the track here quite a few times in 50 some years."

Downey mounted up in two races on Sunday, finishing second in the second race with Big Time Brawler and third in the final race with Blood Money.

Samuel Hodgins, the president of the horseman's association at the track, said the quality of the card, and the fact it may be the track's last, contributed to a good turnout, but people are still a little bit down.

American Risk won what may be the final race held at Exhibition Raceway in Saint John. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

"We're hoping that over the next couple months we can work something out so we can continue training our horses so that we can continue," said Hodgins.

Sunday's final races mark the latest chapter in a sad story for harness racing in the province.

The sport has been declining for decades with the number of races being cut back and once-popular tracks, like the one at Fredericton's Exhibition Park, hosting their final race years ago.

Dozens turned out on Sunday. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Now that racing in Saint John appears to be done, Harness Racing New Brunswick, which operated the track, will move operations to Woodstock, N.B.

Many Saint John-area horse owners have said they are undecided about their future in the sport, saying it makes no sense to move their horses 150 kilometres down the road.

Michael Downey has been racing at the track since 1968. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Downey said he doesn't know what he'll do.

"Just depends on how we race today, whether we continue on or quit for the winter and see what happens in the spring," said Downey.

Greater impact

Belinda Grey's family has been in the horse business for generations. One of the races — the Peter and Jeanne Grey Memorial — is a tribute to her parents.

She said it's sad that Sunday may mark the final day of racing at the track, given the city's long history with the sport.

Many Saint John-area horse owners say they are undecided about their future in the sport. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Grey has raced horses and also bred them. She is concerned about the effect the closure may have on related businesses.

"Our business is directly related to this place prospering as well," said Grey.

Belinda Grey’s family has been in the horse business for generations. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

"Hay dealers, feed dealers, vet clinics, trucks, trailers, tractors — I mean, there's a huge agricultural spinoff here."