Sussex announces possible COVID-19 exposure at arena

The Town of Sussex says there was a possible COVID-19 exposure at its hockey rink earlier this week.

In a message posted to its Facebook page on Thursday night, the town said Public Health has identified a possible exposure at the 8th Hussars Sports Centre on Tuesday. It advises anyone — player or visitor — who was at the rink on Tuesday to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

While Public Health announced a new case in the Saint John region, Zone 2, in a news release on Thursday, it did not include a warning about a possible public exposure at the rink.

No one from the town was available for comment on Friday morning.

Public Health said the new case in Zone 2 is a person in their 30s. The case is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble and the person is self-isolating.

There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, and one person is in intensive care.

The latest case brings the total number of confirmed cases to 356.

There have been six deaths, and 337 people with the virus have recovered since the pandemic reached New Brunswick in March.

On Thursday, officials also announced that the outbreak at a Moncton special care home has officially ended.

The outbreak at the Manoir Notre-Dame was declared on Oct. 6.One person in their 60s died from the respiratory virus nine days after the outbreak started.

According to a news release issued by New Brunswick Public Health, it has been 28 days — two COVID-19 incubation periods — since someone at the home tested positive.

In all, 44 cases of COVID-19, including 22 residents and six staff, were connected to the special-care home.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online .

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: