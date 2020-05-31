Ready or not, Premier Higgs could call snap election on Monday

Premier Blaine Higgs says New Brunswickers will know by the end of Monday whether they'll be going to the polls in a provincial election next month.

At the end of last week, a provincial election looked likely after the Opposition Liberals pulled out of negotiations that would have delayed a vote until October 2022.

Higgs said at the time that he would take the weekend to decide whether to call a snap election.

"You'll learn by the end of the day whether I've done it or not," he said Monday in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

When pressed again about whether he would make a visit to the lieutenant-governor Monday, a necessary step if he's to call an election, Higgs would only indicate that his decision would be obvious later in the day.

Over the weekend, Ross Wetmore, who represents the Grand Lake-Gagetown riding, announced he was running for the upcoming general election on his new Facebook page.

"I guess we've seen that from different MLAs," Higgs said. "They seem to be keen to move on with elections."

'We have to get people working'

The other party leaders expressed concern about holding an election during a pandemic, when New Brunswickers have their health and the safety of schoolchildren on their minds. If an election is deemed necessary, Higgs alone is responsible, the leaders suggested.

Last week, the premier sent a letter to the leaders asking them to agree to avoid forcing an early election until the scheduled date in October 2022 or until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

He suggested that without an agreement, the minority government might not be able to do manage the pandemic and economic recovery well, since the possibility of defeat in the legislature would always be looming.

"We have to get people working and moving and working and living under new conditions, under new ways and recognize life goes on. And you can't do that if you're always in a situation, that games continue to be played in the house."

Higgs said the Liberals under their leader, Kevin Vickers, refused to get down to "serious substantive talks" during the negotiations last week over an election-delaying deal.

Vickers said his party made it clear it wouldn't trigger an election March 31 of next year or while the pandemic is going on. But he was not prepared to commit to some of the longer-term demands that Higgs admitted he made during the negotiations.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said his party would not trigger an election during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Higgs doesn't need to call one now. (CBC)

Vickers said talk about an early election is "totally irresponsible" and his party will also avoid triggering an election as long as the COVID-19 pandemic is still around.

"Our children are going back to school, our economy needs to be focused on," Vickers said on Information Morning. "This is not a time to have an election."

The premier has said he wanted a deal done by Friday because the coming weeks would be the best "window" for an election, since the province is in a relative lull with COVID-19 ahead of a possible second wave.

Right now, there are 15 active cases, more than the province has seen since late June. Two new cases were announced Sunday in the Moncton area. They affect one individual under the age of 10 and one between 10 and 19.

Timing of election a 'head-scratcher'

Green Party Leader David Coon said New Brunswickers have no interest in a general election. They're more concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones during the pandemic.

"People are tired of politicians bickering and finger-pointing and they want to see essentially the legislature work effectively," Coon said.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said it wasn't too long ago the COVID-19 cabinet committee unanimously decided to postpone municipal elections, which were expected to take place this past spring.

"Now we're going to go to a full-blown provincial election in the middle of a pandemic, with kids going back to school," he said.

Austin said his party is prepared to go to an election, although the timing "is a head-scratcher."

"At the end of the day it is the premier's call," Austin said. "Totally his responsibility as to whether we go to the polls or not."