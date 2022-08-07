Investigation underway after body recovered from Killarney Lake

Fredericton police say the body of a male was recovered from Killarney Lake on Sunday.

Police and fire departments responded to a report of someone who was "swimming and did not emerge from the water" around 8 p.m. Saturday. A dive team searched the lake on Sunday.

Killarney Lake Park's beach and trail system was closed Saturday during the initial response and on Sunday morning. The park reopened around 2:45 p.m. after the scene was cleared.

"We cannot release any further detail at this time as the matter is still under investigation," Fredericton police spokesperson Sonya Gilks said in an email.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.