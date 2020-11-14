Public Health identifies possible COVID-19 exposure in Moncton area
Potential exposure over several days at gym, shoe store
New Brunswick Public Health is asking visitors to two Moncton-area businesses to self-monitor after possible exposure to COVID-19.
Potential exposure was identified at the GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village.
Public Health says people who visited the gym between specific times on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days:
-
Nov. 6: 8 -9:30 a.m., and 7-8:30 p.m.
-
Nov. 9: 8:30-10 p.m.
Potential exposure was also identified between Nov. 6-10 at Aldo Shoes located in the CF Champlain Mall in Dieppe.
People who visited the store during the following times should self-monitor for 14 days:
-
Nov. 6: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
-
Nov. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-
Nov. 9: noon to 7:30 p.m.
-
Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public Health says if symptoms develop, people should self-isolate and call 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.