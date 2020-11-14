Skip to Main Content
Public Health identifies possible COVID-19 exposure in Moncton area
New Brunswick Public Health is asking visitors to two Moncton-area businesses to self-monitor after possible exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure over several days at gym, shoe store

Public Health says there was possible public exposure to COVID-19 at the GoodLife Fitness location at Moncton Junction Village. (Google Maps)

Potential exposure was identified at the GoodLife Fitness at Moncton Junction Village.

Public Health says people who visited the gym between specific times on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days:

  • Nov. 6: 8 -9:30 a.m., and 7-8:30 p.m.

  • Nov. 9: 8:30-10 p.m. 

Potential exposure was also identified between Nov. 6-10 at Aldo Shoes located in the CF Champlain Mall in Dieppe.

People who visited the store during the following times should self-monitor for 14 days:

  • Nov. 6: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Nov. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • Nov. 9: noon to 7:30 p.m.

  • Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public Health says if symptoms develop, people should self-isolate and call 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

  • A fever above 38 C.

  • A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

  • Sore throat.

  • Runny nose.

  • Headache.

  • New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

  • Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should:

  • Stay at home.

  • Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.

  • Describe symptoms and travel history.

  • Follow instructions.

