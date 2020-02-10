Former Bathurst teacher pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges
Trial for Julie Michaud gets underway in the Court of Queen's Bench in Bathurst
The trial of a former Bathurst middle school teacher charged with six offences, including trafficking cocaine, got underway Monday.
Julie Michaud, who was teaching at Place-des-Jeunes School, was arrested in April 2018, along with eight other people. The arrests were part of a police operation in northern New Brunswick in a Hells Angels-linked drug probe.
On Monday, the Allardville woman appeared in Court of Queen's Bench in Bathurst and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, including:
- Conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.
- Trafficking in cocaine.
- Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
- Laundering proceeds of crime.
- Possession of the proceeds of crime.
Her partner, Danny Smith, was also in court and pleaded not guilty to eight counts against him, including a charge of gangsterism.
The Crown said it plans to hear witnesses until March 20. The alleged acts took place between July 2015 and December 2017.
Judge Yvan Robichaud is presiding.