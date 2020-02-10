Former Bathurst teacher pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

The trial of a former Bathurst middle school teacher charged with six offences, including trafficking cocaine, got underway Monday.

Julie Michaud, who was teaching at Place-des-Jeunes School, was arrested in April 2018, along with eight other people. The arrests were part of a police operation in northern New Brunswick in a Hells Angels-linked drug probe.

On Monday, the Allardville woman appeared in Court of Queen's Bench in Bathurst and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, including:

Conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Trafficking in cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Laundering proceeds of crime.

Possession of the proceeds of crime.​

Her partner, Danny Smith, was also in court and pleaded not guilty to eight counts against him, including a charge of gangsterism.

The Crown said it plans to hear witnesses until March 20. The alleged acts took place between July 2015 and December 2017.

Judge Yvan Robichaud is presiding.