Portions of New Brunswick driver's test now offered online

New Brunswickers looking to take the first steps to getting their driver's licence no longer have to leave home to do so.

The province is offering online testing for the written portions of the test.

"If you do this test online, you're among the very first in Canada to do so," said Rob Horwood, vice-president of Service New Brunswick. "This is a 'first in Canada' application and we are incredibly proud of the team that put this together over the last four months."

Shifting those tests to the virtual world became a priority for the Crown corporation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Horwood.

Physical distancing rules create long lines at Service New Brunswick locations around the province. Horwood said at one point there was a backlog of about one month in driving test applications.

Service New Brunswick vice-president Rob Horwood says it getting the online servie up and running was a priority because of a testing backlog that developed during the pandemic. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

That backlog was eliminated over the summer.

But with coronavirus cases on the rise again and restrictions coming back into place, it could only be a matter of time before another pileup.

Online testing is intended to relieve that.

"I think it's going to take a tremendous amount of pressure off," said Mary Wilson, the minister responsible for Service New Brunswick. "Young people especially, they're all working online, they prefer to be online and getting things done quickly."

Applicants will need a computer equipped with a camera. Cellphones and tablets aren't currently compatible.

Horwood said test takers will be instructed to set up the camera correctly, so a special algorithm can be used to deter cheating.

Mary Wilson, the minister responsible for Service New Brunswick, says she expects people testing online will relieve pressure on Service New Brunswick locations during the pandemic. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Applicants' eye movement, gaze and posture will be monitored through random snapshots during the tests to ensure no one is looking off screen or at materials that aren't allowed during testing. Horwood said it's also used to detect if someone else is assisting the applicants when they shouldn't be.

Tests are multiple choice with a 30-minute deadline.

After a test is completed, applicants will have their results emailed to them within 24 hours. A passing grade will then require a trip to a Service New Brunswick location for an eye exam and a photo for the learner's licence.

So far, more than 500 New Brunswickers have completed the written driver's test online.

"Roughly 67 per cent of all transactions that are done at Service New Brunswick are done online today," Horwood said of the various services that fall under the corporation's umbrella. "It's our hope that with this new application that we'll be able to get to our goal of 70 per cent of transactions done online."