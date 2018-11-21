The arbitration process for a suspended Kennebecasis regional police officer began Wednesday afternoon in private.

The hearing about Insp. Jeff Porter was held to introduce motions and took place via teleconferencing.

The public and news media were barred from the hearing with the New Brunswick Police Commission.

Porter committed 81 breaches of the Police Act, according to a report completed by an independent investigator who was hired by the New Brunswick Police Commission.

His conduct allegedly breached several sections of the act, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and discreditable conduct.

Porter has maintained the allegations against him are false.

He has been suspended with pay for over two years.

A public hearing will be held eventually, but a date has not been determined.