Shortage of classroom space in Fredericton puts students in 46 portables

Schools in the Fredericton area are turning to portable classrooms to fill the need for more classroom space as the city's population grows.

There are 46 portable classrooms in 11 schools across the city. Leo Hayes High School has the most, with eight, and Gibson-Neill Memorial School has six, with one more to be added in January. Both schools are on the north side.

The district education council gave a presentation to city council on Thursday outlining how great the need is for more classrooms.

David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said portable classrooms have been in use in the city for years.

"Each year our facility staff checks in with principals and examines the space, and if there's a feeling that there's a need for additional space that's demonstrated through student enrolment, then our district can make a request to government for a modular classroom to be added," he said.

McTimoney said the district submitted its capital construction priorities to the provincial government in May, and three out of the top five priorities are for new K-5 school buildings.

In the meantime, portable classrooms provide the additional space needed for schools with an overflow of students.

Another option is to redefine the boundaries that determine which schools children attend, McTimoney said, but this isn't being immediately considered and not something the district would do without public consultation.

It's is possible some schools could reach the point where no more portable classrooms can be added, he said.

"I expect that would be the case at Gibson-Neill and at Leo Hayes."

McTimoney said he couldn't put a timeline on taking the next steps.

"The modular classrooms are doing what they're designed to do right now," he said. "They're helping to create space in the school environment when it's needed. It is fair to say that at Gibson-Neill there is no more room and in should that population continue to grow, then we'll need to examine looking at other options."

McTimoney also said portable classrooms provide everything a regular school setting requires, and they don't jeopardize safety or the comfort of students and teachers.