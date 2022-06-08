Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Port Saint John says 2022 will bring container volumes not seen in decades

Improvement in infrastructure, labour demands, and the modernization of the port are to thank for "an exciting period of growth," said Andrew Dixon, chief operating officer.

The port credits improved infrastructure for the growth

Nishat Chowdhury · CBC News ·
"We anticipate and project a lot more growth in the next year or two. This isn't five or ten years out," said Andrew Dixon, Saint John port’s chief operating officer. (Port of Saint John/Twitter)

Port Saint John is expecting container volumes this year not seen since the early 1970s, according to the port's chief operating officer, Andrew Dixon.

Dixon says the new infrastructure on the west side of the harbour is one of the driving factors behind the growth the port is seeing in recent months.

The project will be complete by the end of the first quarter of next year, he said.

Dixon said the "congestion" created by supply chain issues around the world has meant rail and shipping lines, ports, and small and large shippers are looking for new and improved ways of doing things. 

"We anticipated this growth, but to see it come to fruition is fantastic," Dixon said. "And the volume of container throughput that we'll see this year is actually greater than we've ever seen."

Strengthening operations

Last month, DP World announced it was improving operations at the Saint John container terminal. It was reported that cargo volumes have been steadily increasing and more growth was expected. 

On Thursday, Dixon told CBC News the port's partnership with DP World and CP Rail is also driving growth.

The port is on a "hiring binge" at the moment, both at the terminal and at the port authority, said Dixon. 

"It's a very exciting time. And it's going to mean a lot of jobs and prosperity and relevance for the community, for the workforce. And we're all just very enthused, excited about it." 

Coming through the port 

Dixon said commodities leave Saint john for a wide range of destinations.

"If it can fit inside a container, it can go by container," he said. "So it's everything from foodstuffs to machinery to forest products to to household goods, you name it. It's coming through the port.". 

The port also exports potash from Saskatchewan, mostly headed to South American countries such as Brazil, said Dixon. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nishat Chowdhury

Reporter

Nishat Chowdhury is a summer reporter at CBC News based in Fredericton. She is completing her bachelors of journalism at Toronto Metropolitan University. Have a news tip? Send it over to nishat.chowdhury@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now