Port Saint John celebrates two milestones for cruises, containers

As a busy cruise season brings Port Saint John its three millionth passenger, the port is also celebrating another feat, achieving its highest yearly number ever for container volumes.

Craig Estabrooks, president and CEO of Port Saint John, said the number of 20-foot equivalent units, the measure of container volume, reached 100,000 by Sept. 19, with three months remaining in the year. By comparison, the port brought in 57,000 in 2017.

"That's a number we've never reached on an annualized basis as a port authority," said Estabrooks. "So the fact that we've done this in mid-September is remarkable."

He said the boom is due to Port Saint John now having four weekly container lines calling.

Craig Estabrooks, the president and CEO of Port Saint John, said the return of cruise passengers has had a 'tremendous' reception. (CBC)

After a two-year break in cruises because of COVID-19, Estabrooks said the welcoming back of cruise passengers has had a "tremendous" reception.

When port staff budgeted for the cruise season earlier in the year, they estimated a fill rate for the vessels to be around 80 per cent, according to the trend they were seeing around the world.

But Estabrooks said their fill rate has been closer to 90 to 100 per cent.

3 million and counting

On Thursday night, the Port will be celebrating its 3 millionth cruise passenger with a firework show.

"We celebrated 1 million and 2 million and we felt it was just a really, really great time to pause and reflect on how far we've come from that one diverted ship in 1989 to having two beautiful cruise terminals."

Despite concerns from some about COVID-19 cases increasing because of cruises, Estabrooks said he thinks the tourism sector has responded well in ensuring passengers and locals are safe "in an environment that everyone is comfortable." He said he urges people to take precautions that make them comfortable.

Managing growth

Estabrooks said hiring for the port has been growing slowly.

"The short-line rail company has hired tremendously. We've talked to the Canadian Border Services, they're going to be adding to their workforce. The harbour pilots [and the] longshore union has added tremendously."

"It's slow, you know, incremental growth, and it's meaningful and hopefully very lasting growth as well."

Estabrooks said they're managing the Port's growth but it can be challenging at times.

The modernization project will result in two added cranes, significantly larger than the two already there. Port Saint John CEO Craig Estabrooks said this will help move containers more efficiently. (Port Saint John)

He said once construction concludes for the modernization project, things are "only going to get better."

The original $205 million modernization project is expected to come to a close in the first quarter of 2023, said Estabrooks.

The project will result in two additional cranes, doubling the number at the port now. These cranes will be significantly larger than the current ones to move containers more efficiently, said Estabrooks.

Other changes include a new intermodal rail facility at the back of the terminal and a new "modern, efficient" truck gate.

"Ports are busy around the world. … If you close your eyes and were talking to someone in Europe or in the United States in the port industry supply chain, [it] is challenging right now ... but we think we're tackling these issues head on here in Saint John."