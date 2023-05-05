Despite waterfront mess, Port Saint John, tour operators optimistic about cruise season

Bulldozers, excavators and mounds of rubble clutter the Saint John waterfront even as cruise season begins this weekend.

But Port Saint John's cruise development manager says she isn't concerned.

Natalie Allaby has a more optimistic outlook, seeing the construction as a sign of growth and prosperity for the city.

"A couple seasons of short-term pain, so to speak, is going to be really long-term gain for us," Allaby told Information Morning Saint John.

"I think the key is, as long as we communicate to the passengers that are coming in about what's happening and the evolution that our city is going through, it's all going to be positive."

Natalie Allaby, Port Saint John’s cruise development manager, thinks the construction acts as a sign of growth and prosperity for the city. (Naomi Studio/Submitted by Natalie Allaby)

Allaby said the walking map for passengers is also updated to show people where construction zones are and how they can bypass them to get to where they want to go.

Allaby is unsure of the timeline for construction to be completed, but she's excited that Loyalist Plaza will be open for the 2024 season.

Some changes to the port include a new intermodal rail operation at the back of the terminal and a new truck gate.

Cruise season begins with the Hanseatic Inspiration bringing 230 passengers.

The port is expecting 78 ships in total this season.

Allaby said last year, the ships were only 84 per cent full on average, but this year, she said, the sales team and cruise partners are indicating nearly full ships.

Allaby said the Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, seen in this file photo, will be coming to the port on May 30. She said it will be the biggest ship of the entire season. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

Danielle Timmons, vice-president of cruise operations for the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, said it's going to be a big season for shore excursions.

She said the company's tour guides will have artist's renderings of the ongoing construction projects so the guests can see what will be there in the future and different tour routes that might be taken if necessary.

Danielle Timmons, vice-president cruise operations for Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, said it’s going to be a big season for shore excursions. (Submitted by Danielle Timmons)

"Our guides are ready to communicate that, you know, there [are] great projects with a lot of opportunity for future growth," said Timmons.

"And they're going to show them the same great time that we always do."

Allaby said the restaurants along the boardwalk will do their best to create a great experience, despite the construction, and explain to people "the positivity of what's to come."

"They'll have to come back on a cruise in another couple of years to see it all in real life," she said.