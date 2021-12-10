Port Elgin students dig deep to improve food security

Students at Port Elgin Regional School are learning how to tackle food security in a unique way.

They're learning about food from the seed to the table, using a new specialized winter greenhouse to grow their own vegetables.

"It's an ability for children to get their hands dirty, to do stuff and learn by doing," said principal Christoph Becker.

Becker spent part of his summer helping to build the $80,000 greenhouse himself, to keep costs down.

The Brewer Foundation, a Fredericton based organization which is fighting childhood hunger, donated the first $20,000 and the rest came from other donors.

Becker hopes the greenhouse will provide a long term solution for people in the community dealing with food insecurity.

Students with a cause get their hands dirty in new greenhouse Duration 3:03 Port Elgin Regional School is digging deep in hopes its greenhouse will provide a solution for those dealing with food insecurity. 3:03

The project is designed to make the students think for themselves. Becker says it was up to them to figure out what kind of plants would grow.

"We don't tell them these answers. They have to learn through discovery. And they're taking data and they say that the plants grew two centimetres in the warm temperatures, less in the colder temperatures and from that they're discovering what is happening," Becker said.

Grade 8 student Janelle Dixon's expertise is monitoring the temperature, so the plants will grow.

"It's usually always above two degrees," she said.

"So once it hits ten degrees our greenhouse pushes the air into the ground and once it hits two, one or two, it pushes it all back up so it keeps it warm and so our greenhouse ground is quite warm, so we can still grow veggies that are in the ground."

Mason Dixon and his sister Janelle Dixon are enjoying the program, and both think they'll continue to grow their own food when they're older. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Dixon, who lives on a farm, has a garden at home. She says she'll always have a food supply she can count on thanks to what she's learning in the greenhouse.

"Food security is very important because I know just around here and around our community there is a lot of food insecurity and we are trying to solve that and this is helping with that problem," she said.

Dixon's brother Mason, who's in grade 7, is working to keep things natural.

"Regular farmers, they would spray the pesticides and herbicides on it to keep bugs and weeds away, but with this it's all natural, we don't put pesticides and herbicides. We hand pick all the weeds and everything," he said.

Dixon doesn't mind getting his hands dirty.

"It's taught me how to live a life that's not in the city. It's taught me how to grow my own plants and take care of them," Dixon said.

Growing the vegetables is just part of the project. The school has also built a kitchen so students can cook what they grow.

Grade 8 student Clara Allen is working in the kitchen, cooking the food that's growing in the greenhouse. Allen says it's a great life skill to learn. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Grade 8 student Clara Allen enjoys preparing the food.

"It's actually really cool at my old house, we owned a garden but then we sadly moved away," she said.

Now she's able to enjoy fresh food from the garden again.

"We see carrots grow, vegetables, potatoes, beetroot, stuff like that, so it's cool to see," she said.

Becker says nothing will go to waste.

"The dream is that we make preserves and spaghetti sauces and what we don't use we may sell, because these seeds are expensive," he said.

Students had to research what plants would thrive in the winterized greenhouse. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"We bought a thousand dollars worth of seeds alone and to keep this going we have to keep funds coming and I think it will be a self sustaining program. That's the goal."

Becker hopes the students will end up better prepared for the future.

"Everybody can be successful and that's what we want in our education model and our vision is about making every child learn to the best of their ability," he said.

"We're not all going to be the best at everything but everybody can be great at something in the school and that's our driving force."