New Brunswick·Ann's Eye

Has anyone seen porcupine roadkill? FB callout leads to art

Using porcupine quills for beadwork or roaches is a way to honour the animal’s life.

After giving thanks with tobacco, Wolastoqey woman uses quills for new creation

A woman with brown hair wearing a denim jacket sits in the driver's seat of a car, holding up a breakfast wrap. The car's steering wheel has a strawberry print design on it.
Judie Acquin is the Wabanaki Arts Studio co-ordinator in Fredericton. She thanks the porcupine for its life using tobacco and water, then gathers the quills to be boiled before her students use them for their art. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

When Judie Acquin needed porcupine quills for her students, she went straight to the source.

After posting a callout on Facebook, Acquin drove out to the spot someone shared. She was just a young porcupine, a dead thing everyone else drove past. Now there was a woman kneeling over her body, using water and tobacco to thank her for her life.

Using porcupine quills for beadwork or roaches, a traditional headdress, is a way to honour the animal's life, Ann Paul said.

WATCH | A Wolastoqey woman picks a dead porcupine up off the road: 

Tobacco and gratitude: Turning quills from roadkill into art

13 minutes ago
Duration 4:28
Featured VideoArtist Judie Acquin needed porcupine quills for her students. After a Facebook callout, she got into her car to go pick up a freshly killed animal.

She was with Acquin that morning, bearing witness to this roadside redemption that students from the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design Wabanaki Visual Arts Studio would use for their projects.

"The life this porcupine walked is going to be carried on in our lives," Ann said.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what Ann saw.

A smushed porcupine lays splat across a road, pink guts trailing away from the body.
Judie Acquin named this young porcupine Penny. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A red car is parked on the side of the road, trunk open. A woman in a denim jacket stands next to it. Behind the car is a cardboard box.
Quills can be used for beadwork or even roaches, a type of traditional headwear. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A woman with long black hair stands next to a piece of art made using birch bark.
Here's an example of quill artwork to come out of the Wabanaki art studio. Student Natasha Sacobie used porcupine quills and birch bark to create this piece called Strength in Sadness. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work. 

