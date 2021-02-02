Slippery roads keep many New Brunswick schools closed a 2nd day

Poor road conditions after Tuesday's storm are keeping many schools closed for a second day.

All schools in the Anglophone West, Anglophone East, Anglophone North school districts are closed.

All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed. And all schools in the Francophone South School District are closed with the exception of those in Saint John and Quispamsis.

Travel not recommended in some areas

Travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Quebec border and Grand Falls.

"Driving conditions are extremely poor," RCMP New Brunswick said on Twitter.

Weather and road conditions have improved on the Trans-Canada Highway between Grand Falls and Upper Kingsclear. A "travel not recommended" notice has been lifted.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings still issued

A winter storm pummelled New Brunswick Tuesday with snow that changed over to ice pellets and raine\.

According to Environment Canada, the Moncton area saw the most snow Tuesday with up to 21 cm. Here are unofficial snowfall amounts from the national weather agency:

Bouctouche: 20 cm

Miscou Island: 19 cm

Fredericton: 16 cm

Miramichi: 15 cm

Edmundston: 12 cm

Saint John: 10 cm

Northern parts of the province are still under winter storm and snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada. Those areas include:

Bathurst and Chaleur region

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Those areas can expect wind gusts up to 50 km/h and an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow Wednesday morning.

Quick changeover from snow to rain has left roads with water and ice in many areas. Please, reduce your speed, phone down and plenty of room for braking. Watch closely for pedestrians and children on their way to school. Have a safe day. —@saintjohnpolice

"Snow and blowing snow will persist this morning for several for more hours before eventually tapering off to flurries," the national weather agency said.

How does a school district decide to call a snow day? CBC News Video 1:48 This is what happens behind the scenes when transportation managers see snow, ice or other trouble in the forecast. 1:48

The Acadian Peninsula is under a special weather statement and can expect higher than normal water levels and large waves.