New Brunswick

Slippery roads keep many New Brunswick schools closed a 2nd day

Poor road conditions after Tuesday's storm are keeping many schools closed for a second day, and travel isn't recommended on a northwestern stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Parts of province still under storm and snowfall warnings

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
Northern parts of the province can expect between five and 10 centimetres of snow on Wednesday with strong wind gusts. (Shane Magee/CBC)

All schools in the Anglophone West, Anglophone East, Anglophone North school districts are closed.

All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed. And all schools in the Francophone South School District are closed with the exception of those in Saint John and Quispamsis.

Travel not recommended in some areas

Travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Quebec border and Grand Falls.

"Driving conditions are extremely poor," RCMP New Brunswick said on Twitter.

Weather and road conditions have improved on the Trans-Canada Highway between Grand Falls and Upper Kingsclear. A "travel not recommended" notice has been lifted.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings still issued

A winter storm pummelled New Brunswick Tuesday with snow that changed over to ice pellets and raine\.

According to Environment Canada, the Moncton area saw the most snow Tuesday with up to 21 cm. Here are unofficial snowfall amounts from the national weather agency:

  • Bouctouche: 20 cm
  • Miscou Island: 19 cm
  • Fredericton: 16 cm
  • Miramichi: 15 cm
  • Edmundston: 12 cm
  • Saint John: 10 cm

Northern parts of the province are still under winter storm and snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada. Those areas include:

  • Bathurst and Chaleur region
  • Campbellton and Restigouche County
  • Edmundston and Madawaska County

Those areas can expect wind gusts up to 50 km/h and an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow Wednesday morning.

"Snow and blowing snow will persist this morning for several for more hours before eventually tapering off to flurries," the national weather agency said.

How does a school district decide to call a snow day?

CBC News

2 years agoVideo
1:48
This is what happens behind the scenes when transportation managers see snow, ice or other trouble in the forecast. 1:48

The Acadian Peninsula is under a special weather statement and can expect higher than normal water levels and large waves.

About the Author

Elizabeth Fraser

Reporter/Editor

Elizabeth Fraser is a reporter/editor with CBC New Brunswick based in Fredericton. She's originally from Manitoba. Story tip? elizabeth.fraser@cbc.ca

