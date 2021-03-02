Tracadie-area man charged with murder in death of woman found on road

Daniel Jean, 54, of Pont-Landry on the Acadian Peninsula has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Monique Gallien, whose body was discovered on a road in the area.

Gallien, 49, from the Tracadie area, was found dead on Feb. 24 next to a vehicle on Chemin W. Gautreau.

An autopsy revealed her death was homicide, RCMP said.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Nick Arbour said Tuesday that Jean and Gallien "knew each other," but he would not elaborate on their relationship.

Jean appeared in Tracadie provincial court on Monday and was ordered to undergo a five-day examination for his fitness to stand trial. He is to return to court on March 8.

No other details about the homicide were available, and Arbour said these would have to come during the court process.