Dozens of new or newly merged communities voting today in N.B. elections

Polls are open for New Brunswick municipal elections, where dozens of newly formed municipalities are voting for the first time.

People in 50 municipalities and 12 rural districts will head to the polls for the first time.

The elections were brought about because of the province's electoral reform program.

While some new municipalities include areas that have voted in municipal elections before, others are completely made up of areas where there has never been a municipal election.

Kim Poffenroth, the province's chief electoral officer, said Elections New Brunswick has worked hard to promote the election to areas that have no history of municipal elections.

She told Information Morning Moncton it's important to get out and vote because of how many decisions are made at the municipal level.

"The decisions made by local government councils are extremely important, they affect the day-to-day lives of everyone in their community," said Poffenroth.

"It's snow clearing, policing, fire, recreational facilities, all that sort of thing. So I think sometimes people forget how important the decisions made by their local councils are."

Paul Harpell, spokesperson for Elections N.B., said all 185 polling stations have opened on time and over 2,300 people have voted at them before 10:30

Who can vote?

Major cities like Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton aren't voting, since they held elections last year, but there are plenty of races.

A full list of elections can be found on the Elections NB website.

Elections NB also has a feature where voters can find out where their poll is, and who their candidates are, by typing in their address.

Polls opened at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Also, as long as you're in line at 8 p.m. you will have an opportunity to cast a ballot.

Results

Election NB officials aren't expecting a particularly late night in reporting results but said they also don't have a scheduled time to expect results.

"It takes the time it takes," said Poffenroth. "We're very much focused on doing the process correctly, not quickly."

So far, at least 28,891 people have voted in advance polls and at returning offices.

CBC New Brunswick will have coverage of the results on this website.

Full results will also be available at Election N.B.'s website.