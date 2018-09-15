'It's in my blood': Meet the volunteers behind the 2018 election

Sometimes age is just a number — especially during New Brunswick's provincial election campaign.

Since April, many residents in the Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton riding can find Greg Forsythe sporting his bright red shirt and flashy red sneakers, while knocking on doors to gain Liberal support.

"Always the Liberals, built in my family I think," said Forsythe, co-chair of Liberal candidate John Fife's campaign in the Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton riding.

So far this year, Forsythe knocked on about 4,000 doors in his riding.

"They know who I am and what I'm doing," said the 70-year-old.

That's because he's been volunteering for 57 years — both in provincial, municipal and federal elections. And he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"I guess the message is out there that I'm a hard worker and do the best for them so they try to get me on their side," he said.

"I love it, I love campaigning, going door to door."

Call the police

One of his favourite memories of this year's election was when Fife was canvassing with two men in the area. They went to one door and rang the doorbell of a woman who was home alone.

When she heard it ring, the woman immediately called the police.

Greg Forsythe has been volunteering with the Liberal Party for the past 57 years. He doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"She expressed to the police that two of them had red sweaters on, so the police thought it was probably a Liberal campaign team at [the] door," he laughed.

Forsythe's passion for volunteering started at the age of 13, while growing up in Oromocto. His friends' parents asked him to stuff envelopes for Bill Duffie who later became a minister in the provincial government.

"It's in my blood that I have to go," said the retired teacher.

You win some, you lose some

His most memorable election was when Liberal Frank McKenna won all 58 seats in 1987. During the election, Forsythe was in Cape Breton attending his aunt's funeral.

"As the results were coming in I was running back and forth from the funeral home to the car in amazement that such a historic win was being created," he said.

His favourite part about election day is realizing the whole process is a game.

"You win some games and you lose games and you have to go with it," he said. "The people have expressed their views."

A first time voter

Nikita Spencer will be voting for the first time in the upcoming provincial election. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

At the end of September, Nikita Spencer will be voting for the first time in New Brunswick's provincial election.

"I couldn't vote in the last election and I was kind of bummed out because all my friends were," said the 19-year-old, who was involved in a model parliament while attending Oromocto High School.

"I really, really want to make a change for New Brunswick and I'm terrified … of the type of province and the type of country we will have if I don't using my power to vote," she said.

She's interested in issues such as water quality, food security and making sure everyone has a supportive community to grow up in.

Voters living their best life

But it's not just voting that's compelled the Burton native, it's volunteering with the Young Greens too, which is made up of about 40 people altogether.

"I kind of looked for which party my views aligned with and what I wanted to bring to this New Brunswick," said the third year university student.

About a year ago, she started volunteering with the NDP but felt the Green Party was a "well-rounded copy" of her values.

She started volunteering with the Green Party a few months ago and has found herself waking up early and waving Green Party signs at 7:30 a.m. on the Westmorland Street Bridge to drum up support.

She's also canvassing by phone and knocking on people's doors to listen to voters in the evenings, while vigorously jotting down notes.

"We allow them the space and time to discuss what's on their mind," she said.

"Sometimes people, if they know they're not voting Green … they hold us there so we can't talk to other people, so that's kind of interesting."

A voice for change

She's even offered voters a ride to polling stations in the city.

"This is the election where everything can change," she said. "This is the time where the community's voice has the most power."

She said it's important people are thinking critically about this year's election and what they want out of it — especially people of her generation.

"People are very worried about tuition and students I talked to, sometimes they don't know if they'll even be able to make it to the second semester because of finances," she said.

Nikita Spencer has spent her summer volunteering with the Green Party. Earlier this week, she met with David Coon to discuss different issues. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Job security, food security and climate change are also important issues for students attending university.

On Thursday, the local volunteer was handing out pins and providing information at the Young Greens group at St. Thomas University's annual Clubs and Societies Fair.

"Being female, being of a younger generation and then being of a rural community, it's really important for myself to take the initiative to not only bring what I want into my life and my community, but also for standing up for those in my community who don't really feel like they have a voice."

Once the 2018 election is over, the aspiring education student will continue volunteering for the Green Party as long as its values match hers.

"It's an easy way that I can make a positive change for what I would like to see our New Brunswick look like," she said.