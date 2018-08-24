Party leaders travel far and wide in Day 2 of election campaign

It's Day 2 of the provincial election campaign and party leaders are travelling across the province to win the hearts of New Brunswick voters.

Here's what party leaders are up to Friday:

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant had a morning announcement on Priestman Street in Fredericton.

He's scheduled to visit 651 Everard H Daigle Blvd., near the Grand Falls General Hospital for a healthcare announcement at 12:30 p.m. He will then make his way to Perth-Andover and Edmundston, before the 270-kilometre return to Fredericton later in the day.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs has an announcement at 10 a.m., on aging care at the Peoples Park Tower, an independent living retirement residence in downtown Moncton.

Jennifer McKenzie, New Brunswick's NDP leader, is expected to visit Bobby's Hospice in Saint John at 12 p.m.

Voters will be heading to the polls on Sept. 24 to elect members of the New Brunswick Legislature. 1:43

She then is scheduled to make her way to King's Square Service New Brunswick to make an announcement about the party's LGBTQ policy at 1 p.m.

Later on, she will take part in a Gallery Hop tour, which is open to the public, in uptown Saint John.

Green Party Leader David Coon is expected to be in Douglas, which is part of the Fredericton-York riding, at 10:30 a.m., joined by local candidate, Amanda Wildeman.

People's Alliance of New Brunswick Leader Kris Austin does not have any scheduled events Friday.