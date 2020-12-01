N.B. Political Panel reacts to federal fiscal update

The federal government's fiscal update is getting mixed reviews on this week's political panel, with the general consensus being any new money is good, but the devil is in the details.

On Monday, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced upwards of $100 billion in stimulus money, much of it going to the provinces.

But in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton on Tuesday, she wouldn't say how much New Brunswick would be getting, or how much say the province would have in how it's spent.

"That plan is a plan we are developing now," said Freeland.

"I look forward to working with people in New Brunswick … The people of New Brunswick are going to be a very important group of people we talk to as we build this plan."

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said it’s important that the province have a say in where the money is spent. (CBC)

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said it's important the province has a say in where the money is spent.

"We still want to make sure we do have that flexibility to make sure we have programs that can actually meet New Brunswick's needs," said Cardy.

"New Brunswick is not the same as Toronto, not the same with Ottawa, Montreal, the big cities in the centre of the country … The whole point of a federal system is that we can have that interplay between the feds and the provinces to make sure that we get the best results for Canadians, which ultimately is what we all want."

Liberal MLA Rob McKee said the update was a "good announcement" and said while it's important for the feds to collaborate with the province, it's a two way street.

Liberal MLA Rob McKee said the update was a “good announcement” and said while it’s important for the feds to collaborate with the province, it’s a two-way street. (Guy Leblanc/Radio-Canada )

"We need our provincial government to collaborate with them in return," said McKee.

"It's not always been easy, that relationship between them. We've seen some slow movement from our current provincial government on the rollout of the safe restart agreement."

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said it's important for the federal government to be flexible when spending the stimulus money.

"All too often when we see federal government programs come out there, you know, very specific and earmarked for certain things, and usually that entails new infrastructure," said Austin.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin said it’s important for the federal government to be flexible when it comes to spending the stimulus money. (CBC News)

"I've been a strong advocate that we need to fix our current infrastructure before we invest in new infrastructure."

Green Party Leader David Coon said it's important to note that much of the money is set to be spent years from now, and with the Liberals in a minority government, that money may never materialize.

He said it's important for the Atlantic provinces to stick together when it comes to dealing with the feds.

"We continue to try and operate in isolation from our other Atlantic provinces in dealing with the federal government," said Coon.

Green Party Leader David Coon said much of the money is set to be spent years from now, and the Liberal minority means that money may never materialize. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"We need to have collaboration. We need the four provinces to present a common front to Ottawa to ensure that the distribution of federal monies is fair."

Cardy pushed back on this point, saying the province has been working collaboratively with it's Atlantic counterparts.

The Political Panel from CBC News New Brunswick 39:38 Dec. 2 Political Panel: Federal Government Spending Our political panel weighs in on what to do with the funding the Federal Government is going to make available to the province to kickstart the economy. On the panel this week are Education Minister Dominic Cardy, for the Liberals MLA for Moncton centre Rob McKee, Leader of the Green Party and MLA for Fredericton South David Coon, and Leader of the People's Alliance Party and MLA for Fredericton-Grand Lake Kris Austin. 39:38

"I think that the cooperation that we've seen during the course of the COVID pandemic offers actually, probably, certainly in recent decades, a high watermark," said Cardy.

"On the COVID pandemic, we've seen really good cooperation between the four premiers and that's something to build on."