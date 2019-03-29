Getting politics out of economic development: 3 economists tackle the problem
Provincial governments have long walked a tight-rope when it comes to regional economic development
Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.
Regional economic development and its challenges is the topic of this week's political panel.
Provincial governments have long walked a tight-rope when it comes to regional economic development.
There's only so much money to go around and while you may want to help regions that desperately need economic stimulus, it can come with a political price.
David Campbell, the province's former chief economist, doesn't think you can decouple politics and economic development entirely.
But he thinks the best way to limit political interference is to use arm's-length government-funded development agencies such as Opportunities New Brunswick.
"Give it a strong mandate [and] an all-party-supported set of principles," said Campbell.
"Then when government changes hands … it's very hard for them to then come in and fundamentally change the system because they agreed to it when they were in opposition. So I think that limits the politics."
Political interference
Stephen Lund said he hasn't encountered political interference from either Liberal or Progressive Conservative governments in his 17 years as CEO of Opportunities New Brunswick, working under five premiers, .
"To date I haven't had that influence to say 'We want you to put companies in this area' or 'We want you to do this specific deal because it'll help this area,'" said Lund
While Campbell said Lund's experience may have been one of little interference, politics does inevitably play a role in economic development.
"There was a study done a few years ago that showed that ACOA funding tends to gravitate to ridings that have members from the political party that's in power," said Campbell.
Larry Shaw, the CEO of Ignite Fredericton, said that sometimes politics in economic development doesn't look like one party versus another. It can also have an urban versus rural component, which isn't helpful.
"It should never be viewed that there's an economic development policy for urban versus rural," said Shaw.
"There should be economic policies and framework that work well in a rural location as well as in urban."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.