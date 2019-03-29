Getting politics out of economic development: 3 economists tackle the problem

Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.

Regional economic development and its challenges is the topic of this week's political panel.

Provincial governments have long walked a tight-rope when it comes to regional economic development.

There's only so much money to go around and while you may want to help regions that desperately need economic stimulus, it can come with a political price.

David Campbell, the province's former chief economist, doesn't think you can decouple politics and economic development entirely.

But he thinks the best way to limit political interference is to use arm's-length government-funded development agencies such as Opportunities New Brunswick.

"Give it a strong mandate [and] an all-party-supported set of principles," said Campbell.

"Then when government changes hands … it's very hard for them to then come in and fundamentally change the system because they agreed to it when they were in opposition. So I think that limits the politics."

Political interference

Stephen Lund said he hasn't encountered political interference from either Liberal or Progressive Conservative governments in his 17 years as CEO of Opportunities New Brunswick, working under five premiers, .

"To date I haven't had that influence to say 'We want you to put companies in this area' or 'We want you to do this specific deal because it'll help this area,'" said Lund

While Campbell said Lund's experience may have been one of little interference, politics does inevitably play a role in economic development.

Three economic development experts joined the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel to discuss how economic development can be changed in New Brunswick to create more jobs. Larry Shaw, CEO of Ignite Fredericton, Stephen Lund, the CEO of Opportunities New Brunswick, and David Campbell, the president of Jupia Consultants, joined the special panel. 54:27

"There was a study done a few years ago that showed that ACOA funding tends to gravitate to ridings that have members from the political party that's in power," said Campbell.

Larry Shaw, the CEO of Ignite Fredericton, said that sometimes politics in economic development doesn't look like one party versus another. It can also have an urban versus rural component, which isn't helpful.

"It should never be viewed that there's an economic development policy for urban versus rural," said Shaw.

"There should be economic policies and framework that work well in a rural location as well as in urban."