N.B. education minister makes more changes to gender-identity policy for schools

Education Minister Bill Hogan is expected to announce more changes to Policy 713 during a hastily called briefing with the media at a school in Keswick Ridge, west of Fredericton.

Hogan is scheduled to speak outside Keswick Ridge School beginning at 12:30 p.m. CBC News will live stream the event. The government said he would be announcing "adjustments" to Policy 713, the province's gender-identity policy for schools.

Policy 713 was introduced in 2020 to guarantee minimum support for LGBTQ students, including ensuring that teachers use students' preferred pronouns and that gender-neutral washrooms are available.

In April, Hogan announced the department would review the policy. Both he and Premier Blaine Higgs said the review was triggered by complaints from parents.

In June, Hogan said he changed Policy 713 to make it mandatory to deny a request from a child under 16 to use a specific name or pronoun unless parents consent.

The review and changes to Policy 713, sparked debate and protests, and even dissent within the Progressive Conservative Party.

They also led to an investigation by New Brunswick child and youth advocate. In a report released in June, Kelly Lamrock slammed the changes and called on the government to reverse them.