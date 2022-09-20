High schools in Moncton area beef up police presence, buck national trend

Moncton is bucking a national trend with the introduction of community police officers in its high schools this week.

"A lot of cities have moved past this," said Michael Boudreau, a criminologist at Fredericton's St. Thomas University, citing unwanted side-effects, unclear results and "a lot of community pushback."

Six members of the Codiac RCMP's community policing unit have each been assigned to a school, which they will regularly visit and respond to when called by school staff, said RCMP Supt. Benoit Jolette, speaking to Information Morning Moncton.

That's a type of community policing "that hasn't really worked effectively elsewhere, which is why I was a little surprised that the RCMP are trying it here," Boudreau said.

Bernice MacNaughton High School is one of six high schools in the Moncton area that will have an RCMP presence. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Moncton is "a little late to the game," said Boudreau.

The practice of sending police officers into schools started in the 1950s.

It's often been done for public relations purposes, he said.

Risk of backfiring

It may be a way to improve relations between the force and younger people, said Boudreau, but it could also backfire.

"One of the reasons why some larger urban police forces have moved away from this is they were accused of racial profiling in the schools," he said.

"They would target racialized minorities as opposed to caucasian students. Or at least that was the perception."

When police are involved, some studies suggest, it makes the young people they're dealing with feel like criminals, even if they haven't done anything illegal, Boudreau said.

"It's putting a criminal label on someone who is still fairly young and developing into an adult," he said.

Jolette said he hopes that doesn't happen.

"We're there for a positive presence and building that relationship," he said.

"If we don't get called for any kind of offence throughout the year … then I'd be happy because our goal is not to criminalize youth."

The results of the initiative will be evaluated at the end of the school year, said Benoit Jolette, interim commanding officer of the Codiac RCMP. (Maeve McFadden)

The schools are going to be responsible for dealing with regular discipline issues, Jolette added, and police will only be called in for serious matters.

A greater police presence in schools is something the municipalities covered by the Codiac force asked for, Jolette said, as one of dozens of recommendations to deal with concerns about increased crime and public safety risks.

Under the circumstances, said Boudreau, it would have been hard for the force to say no.

Boudreau said he thinks the greater Moncton area is feeling "under siege with a perceived rise in criminal activity."

But he's not sure how much of it has been happening in school.

Community policing

The community officers will only be spending a small part of their time in schools, said Jolette.

"These officers are actually focusing the rest of their time, which is actually the majority of their time, on the various social issues in the greater Moncton area, whether it be patrolling the areas where individuals are living rough, dealing with visibility patrols in the downtown."

Codiac's community officers will be cross-trained, Jolette added, to patrol on mountain bikes when school isn't in session.

Bike patrols are a popular new trend in community policing, said Boudreau.

But another challenge, he said, is that police officers are not trained to be social workers. If the goal is to provide intervention to help students avoid getting into a life of crime, "this may not work."

Program evaluation will be done

The results of the initiative will be evaluated at the end of the school year, said Jolette.

Boudreau wondered what criteria would determine success.

It's possible the police presence in schools may protect students from crime in the school neighbourhood or reduce the number of calls to schools, he said.

But Boudreau is not overly optimistic.

"It comes down to how effective a deterrent is a police officer in a school to crime, and in some cases it's been shown that it's not a very effective deterrent."