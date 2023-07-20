RCMP doing 'excellent job,' says West District commander amid unrest in rural areas

The district commander for the RCMP in western New Brunswick says rural areas will be getting more officers to help combat an increase in crime, or a "perceived increase in crime," but the exact number remains unclear and it could take months.

Meanwhile, Supt. Andy LeClair contends the RCMP are doing an "excellent job."

He's been "overwhelmed" by the quality of work his officers do.

LeClair said he understands the frustration of residents who may not get a police response as quickly as they would like.

But in an interview Thursday, he argued that rural policing comes with geographical challenges, and good policing is about more than having a "cop on every corner."

Having said that, the RCMP can always do better, LeClair said.

Residents need to work with them, though, report all crimes and never resort to vigilantism, he said.

"To take part in criminal activity because you feel you're a victim of criminal activity — that's not the answer."

If someone is dissatisfied with the service they receive — whether because an officer wasn't attentive enough, or an investigation wasn't done properly — "there's a line of supervision to move up and it ends with the senior leadership," LeClair said.

Growing unrest in rural areas

His comments come amid growing unrest in rural areas across the province.

The mayor of Saint Andrews contends public confidence in policing in his region is "at an all-time low" and that additional resources are required to make people feel safe.

Residents of Fundy Shores and Eastern Charlotte, fed up with a rise in crime and the level of RCMP service they're receiving, are exploring their policing options.

In some communities in Kent County, residents have formed a neighbourhood watch because ongoing thefts and break-ins made them feel unsafe in their homes.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has completed the on-site portion of its investigation into the fire that destroyed an abandoned residence on Deer Island last Tuesday night and it's being treated as 'deliberately set.' (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Deer Island fire 'deliberately set'

And people on Deer Island, frustrated over an alleged lack of police response to local crime, such as thefts, allegedly took matters into their own hands last week, prompting the RCMP to issue a warning against vigilantism.

An abandoned residence was destroyed in a suspicious fire, a car was heavily damaged by a group of people at the ferry terminal, and some fuel was reported stolen from the ferry terminal.

Investigators are treating the fire as "deliberately set," according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Fire Marshal. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP," said Geoffrey Downey.

RCMP have not provided any updates on their investigation.

Police presence a 'consistent message' for 2 years

LeClair said it's concerning to hear a politician say public confidence in policing is at an all-time low.

He believes it relates largely to police presence, "or the perceived police presence."

It has been a "consistent message" at community meetings he has attended over the past two years, since he's been in the province, he said.

'Do not take matters into your own hands': RCMP on vigilantism and rural policing Duration 1:34 RCMP urges public to contact authorities while commenting on last week's alleged vigilantism in Deer Island.

Eighty officers are set to be hired with $20.5 million from the provincial government, 51 of them for the frontline, LeClair said.

"So that is going to translate into more visibility into the community."

Location of officers based on several factors

The RCMP still has to decide where the officers will be allocated. "There's a certain science that goes into that," said LeClair. It's based on several factors, such as call volumes, severity of calls, cop-to-population ratios, file loads, and "all kinds of consultation."

Filling the positions is also a challenge — one faced by all police forces across the country, according to LeClair. It's very different from when he started policing in 1990 and people were lined up for jobs, he noted.

Pressed on how soon people can expect to see new officers in place, LeClair said it's an "ongoing project."

When they see a police officer they know, 'OK great, they're there, they have our back.' And so that is important. - Andy LeClair, RCMP west district commander

"It's not going to be done in one month. It's going to be over a period of months."

LeClair declined to say how many more officers the RCMP actually needs.

"I'm not going to put a cap on numbers," he said. "But to actually be getting 80 officers coming to the province to bolster our membership, that's huge."

Increased police presence, such as having an officer drive through a town, might not have a significant impact on crime rates, according to LeClair, who spent the majority of his 33-year career in urban areas of the lower mainland of British Columbia, where "there are cops everywhere."

What it does do is make the public feel safer, he said.

"When they see a police officer they know, 'OK, great, they're there, they have our back.' And so that is important.

"And so, you know, I would agree we need to do better with respect to how we engage and how we connect with the community, and that's going to be an ongoing goal for us."