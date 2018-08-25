Fredericton police arrest 14-year-old boy after chase involving stolen school bus

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after Fredericton police say they had to use a spike belt to stop a stolen school bus he was driving Saturday night.

Two police vehicles were damaged when the suspect backed the bus into them, according to police.

Sgt. Tim Sowers said the chase began at 9:30 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. Police pursued the bus through city streets.

"He took the police on quite a chase through the city," said Sowers.

The bus was stolen from a Department of Transportation compound on Priestman Street.

Sowers said officers reported that the bus nearly collided head-on with some vehicles and the pursuit was stopped twice because it was considered too dangerous.

The pursuit only resumed after traffic congestion eased, according to police.

Chase through city

"It certainly was a precarious situation," Sowers said. "We're lucky that more people weren't seriously injured."

He said the driver simply would not stop.

"This route went from the DOT station all the way out to the city limits in Silverwood and then back into the city again, and ultimately out in the vicinity of Kimble Road before the bus was stopped."

Sowers said the boy refused to leave the bus after it was stopped.

"They had to break the glass out of the door of the bus as I understand in order to get access to the door to open it up and the young man was taken into custody without incident."

Sowers said the boy faces a number of charges.