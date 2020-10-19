Police seek surveillance footage in search for missing writer

Fredericton police are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to look for writer Richard Vaughan, who was reported missing a week ago.

Police are now asking residents of the downtown area who may have security camera footage — from doorbell cams, for example — to turn it over to police.

They are specifically interested in footage from Oct.12 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The specific areas they are looking for are:

200-700 blocks of Aberdeen Street

300 block of Regent Street

300 block of Carleton Street

300 block of York Street

The 55-year-old author, playwright and poet returned to his home province earlier this year to become the writer-in-residence at the University of New Brunswick and stayed on after the residency finished in May.

"Right now, we are still treating this as a missing person case," said Alycia Bartlett, spokesperson for the Fredericton police.

"While we have no reason to believe foul play is involved, until we locate Mr. Vaughan we cannot rule anything out."

Vaughan was last seen wearing a black and red plaid jacket.

He is described as five feet 10 inches with short grey hair and glasses.

