Police respond to man with weapon on St. Anne's Point Drive

Fredericton police responded to a man with a weapon described as "in distress" at St. Anne's Point Drive Tuesday evening.

The man was sitting on the edge of the pedway bridge over the road. The three-hour standoff ended when the man was taken into custody without harm to himself, police or others, police spokeperson Alyica Bartlett said in an email.

Police were assisted by Fredericton Fire and Ambulance NB.

Bartlett said crisis negotiators were used and an emergency response team was on standby.

Traffic was tied up due to the incident but nothing was completely blocked off.