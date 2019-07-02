Police searching for missing Fredericton man

Police are searching for a Fredericton man who hasn't been seen since June 19.

While Matthew David Crandall, 28, was reported missing Sunday.

He was last seen June 19 at around 8 p.m. on the city's south side, Fredericton police said.

Police said Crandall may have traveled to Quebec.

He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and 130 pounds, with short hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on Crandall's whereabouts to contact them.

