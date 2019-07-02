Skip to Main Content
Police searching for missing Fredericton man
New Brunswick

Police searching for missing Fredericton man

While Matthew David Crandall, 28, was reported missing June 30 but was last seen June 19, Fredericton police say.

28-year-old Matthew David Crandall was last seen June 19 on Fredericton's south side

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
Matthew David Crandall, 28, is five feet seven inches tall, with short hair and hazel eyes. (Submitted by Fredericton police)

Police are searching for a Fredericton man who hasn't been seen since June 19. 

While Matthew David Crandall, 28, was reported missing Sunday.

He was last seen June 19 at around 8 p.m. on the city's south side, Fredericton police said.

Police said Crandall may have traveled to Quebec.

He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and 130 pounds, with short hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on Crandall's whereabouts to contact them.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|