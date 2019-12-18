Police searching Jones Lake area as part of double homicide investigation

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is searching the Jones Lake area in Moncton's west end as part of the investigation into the double homicide of an elderly Dieppe couple.

Officers are searching for evidence related to the deaths of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, who were found in their home on Amirault Street in Dieppe on Sept. 7.

No details about the causes of death or possible weapons involved have been released, but police do not believe the killings were random occurrences.

"Our members will be in the area conducting a ground search for evidence as part of the ongoing investigation," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a release.

"We ask that citizens allow police the necessary time and space to conduct their search."

In November, RCMP announced they were looking for two vehicles that were in the area at the time of the deaths, a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims and a black Infiniti SUV.