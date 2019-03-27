Police searching for 46-year-old Fredericton man

Fredericton police are searching for a missing 46-year old man.

Jason Watt hasn't been seen since about 2 a.m. last Wednesday.

The police statement says he was seen at 65 Brunswick St., which is the address of the Victoria Health Centre.

He was wearing a red tuque and ski jacket.

Watt is six feet one inch tall and 195 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton police.