Police searching for suspect after shots fired east of Fundy National Park

RCMP in southeastern New Brunswick are still looking for one person after shots were fired in a small community east of Fundy National Park.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said Caledonia RCMP received a report of shots fired at 8:35 p.m. on Monday outside a residence in West River, which is on Route 114 between the park and Hopewell Rocks.

"We believe that two individuals in a white pickup truck discharged a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle, which was parked outside of a home," said Ouellette.

No one was injured, he said.

On their way to West River, police encountered the suspect vehicle "travelling at a high rate of speed toward Moncton" on Route 114, said Ouellette.

Police successfully used a spike belt to stop the vehicle, but the occupants fled on foot.

Ouellette said officers set up a perimeter and searched the area, taking one of the individuals into custody at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are still in the area searching for the second person.

Ouellette said the public is not at risk and an alert was not necessary, "but we're always ready to issue one if the event does become a serious risk for public safety."