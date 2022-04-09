Search underway after 83-year-old woman reported missing
Helicopter, police dogs involved in search along Salisbury Road
Codiac Regional RCMP are searching a wooded area near Moncton for a missing 83-year-old woman.
Gloria Mitton of Moncton was last seen Friday at around 6:30 p.m. at Golden Years nursing home on Jabez Street. She was wearing a light-coloured top, black shawl, green pants and beige shoes.
She is approximately five feet six inches tall and weighs about 122 pounds. Mitton has brown hair.
In a release Saturday, RCMP say Mitton has health conditions are her family is concerned for her well-being.
The public is being asked to avoid the wooded area near Salisbury Road. An RCMP helicopter and police dog services are also involved in the search.