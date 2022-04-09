Search underway after 83-year-old woman reported missing

Codiac Regional RCMP are searching a wooded area near Moncton for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Gloria Mitton of Moncton was last seen Friday at around 6:30 p.m. at Golden Years nursing home on Jabez Street. She was wearing a light-coloured top, black shawl, green pants and beige shoes.

She is approximately five feet six inches tall and weighs about 122 pounds. Mitton has brown hair.

Gloria Mitton was last scene Friday evening wearing a light-coloured top, black shawl, green pants and beige shoes. (Submitted by RCMP)

In a release Saturday, RCMP say Mitton has health conditions are her family is concerned for her well-being.

The public is being asked to avoid the wooded area near Salisbury Road. An RCMP helicopter and police dog services are also involved in the search.