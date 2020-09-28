Fredericton police are investigating a possible shooting on the north side that led to several schools being put on "hold and secure" status on Monday afternoon.

Police released few details about the incident, which left one person injured and ended in the arrest of one person.

At about 2 p.m. the force sent out a tweet asking residents to avoid the neighbourhood of Union and Clark streets and MacLaren Avenue because police had been called to the area.

Schools whose doors were locked included the north side schools between Barker's Point Elementary and Nashwaaksis Memorial. Things at the schools were returned to normal by about 3:15 p.m., although police were still on the scene of the possible shooting.

"At this time, we have attended to one victim, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries," police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

She would not provide any details, but police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.