RCMP were cleared in a fatal Moncton shooting but the public wasn't told. Will that change?

Nova Scotia's police watchdog agency concluded an RCMP officer was justified in fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in Moncton two years ago. Until last week, that conclusion was a secret.

Neither RCMP or the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) released the information when the probe finished in 2020.

The case raises questions about whether results of similar investigations will be readily made public when SIRT formally expands to New Brunswick next year.

A statement last week from New Brunswick's Department of Justice and Public Safety didn't answer the question. SIRT's director declined an interview.

"All of these reports should be made public because policing is a public service," Michael Boudreau, a St. Thomas University criminology professor, said in an interview.

"It's troubling that the RCMP didn't want to release this because it makes it look as if they had something to hide, when it turns out they didn't. The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in this shooting."

Michael Boudreau, a St. Thomas University criminology professor who has advocated for a SIRT-like team in New Brunswick, says its reports should be publicly released once complete. (Zoom)

New Brunswick doesn't have an independent agency to investigate serious incidents involving police like SIRT or Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

In recent fatal or non-fatal shootings by police, New Brunswick police forces have turned to agencies in other provinces to investigate an officer's actions.

After years of calls to implement an agency, including from Boudreau, the New Brunswick government announced last month it will partner with Nova Scotia to formally expand SIRT to respond in this province next year.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Department of Justice and Public Safety, said in an emailed statement last week the province is reviewing legislative requirements for the new model. Downey didn't say if SIRT's reports will be routinely made public.

In Nova Scotia, SIRT is required to publicly release a summary of its findings. The report and a news release are posted online. If criminal charges are laid, a less detailed report is issued to avoid releasing information that could affect the trial.

But in New Brunswick, two SIRT investigations requested by RCMP of shootings in the Moncton-area in 2019 resulted in the Mounties and SIRT saying they couldn't release the results. SIRT previously said since it lacked a formal mandate in New Brunswick, it didn't have authority to release the reports.

The Mounties directed CBC to file access to information requests. In both, the force responded months later claiming it couldn't find the reports.

In both cases, CBC filed complaints with the federal information commissioner, resulting in RCMP releasing the reports.

Charles Léger, chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority civilian board, says he hopes reports will be released when SIRT formally expands to New Brunswick. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Charles Leger, the chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority civilian board that oversees RCMP in the Moncton-area, finds it concerning the reports were only released following access to information requests.

"From everything I've read related to the SIRT process and what they do in Nova Scotia, the conclusions, for example, of the inquiry should have been made available long ago," he said. "I don't know what happened."

In the most recent case involving the fatal shooting, the information commissioner's office ruled the RCMP "did not conduct a reasonable search" for the report the Mounties told CBC to file an access request to get.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, said in a statement last week the force supports release of the findings of these independent review agencies.

However, the RCMP has decided the agencies should release the reports they produce "to preserve the independent nature of the review."

SIRT director Felix Cacchione has previously said it doesn't have the authority to release its reports when conducting investigations in New Brunswick. (CBC)

Ouellette said during the processing of the access request, the force's position was "misinterpreted as the report could not be located." It wasn't clear from his statement who misinterpreted that.

In May when the Mounties said they couldn't find the report they have since located, Ouellette issued a statement saying the report wasn't sent to RCMP despite SIRT naming a specific person who received it.

What the report says

The three page report released 16 months after that access request lays out a summary of what occurred Aug. 4, 2019 in an apartment building on Somerset Drive. It doesn't name the man killed or the officer who shot him.

It says the man was in an apartment with two others, one a tenant who called the police after the three had consumed crystal methamphetamine.

The report describes the 24-year-old as a "troubled young man" who previously harmed himself and often spoke about or attempted suicide.

The report says the 24-year-old moved toward the officer with a knife after police twice attempted to use a Taser. (CBC)

The man was in a bedroom while police remained in the apartment unit's small foyer.

An officer spoke to the man for several minutes, but the report says the man "responded by swearing at the officer and saying he was going to destroy him."

The man drew what the report describes as a large 12–inch kitchen knife, which the officer and the two civilian witnesses told him to drop.

The report says the man threatened to kill the officer and then began "poking himself in the abdomen" with the knife.

The officer, the report says, attempted to use a Taser twice when the man began to harm himself, but it didn't make full contact.

"The [man] fell backwards onto the bed and then immediately sprang to his feet and charged at the officers," SIRT's report states.

"The [man] was approximately six feet away from the [officer] when the [officer] began discharging his firearm. The [man] was approximately one foot away from the [officer] when he collapsed."

The report notes officers have authority under the Criminal Code of Canada to use deadly force to protect the officer or another person's life.

The SIRT report concludes that in the circumstances, the officer's use of force was justified and there was no basis for further action, such as charges, against the officer.