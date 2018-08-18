Regimental funeral for 2 slain Fredericton police officers to be held today
Regimental parade for fallen constables will start at noon AT, funeral to begin at 1 p.m. in N.B. capital
A regimental funeral for two Fredericton police officers — one a 20-year veteran and father of four, the other a mother of three who became a constable three years ago — will be held today in the New Brunswick capital just over a week after a shooting that also claimed the lives of two civilians.
Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were killed while responding to a report of gunfire at an apartment complex at 237 Brookside Dr. on the city's north side the morning of Aug. 10.
The officers were the first on the scene and gunned down as they approached civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and his girlfriend, Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.
Costello and his partner, Jackie Steeves, have two children each they brought into their relationship. Burns, a wife and mother of three, served as an auxiliary officer for two years before becoming a constable.
How the day will unfold
A parade of first responders — including members of the Fredericton Police Force, RCMP and agencies from across the country — will get underway at noon AT.
The regimental parade, which the public is invited to watch, will start at at Fredericton High School, move along Priestman Street to Regent Street, down to Montgomery Street and across to the University of New Brunswick campus.
The funeral service, scheduled to start at 1 p.m. AT at the Aitken University Centre, won't be open to the public because the arena can only accommodate about 4,300 people.
Priority will be given to the families of the fallen officers, Fredericton police and other law enforcement personnel.
2 live stream areas
The funeral service will also be live streamed for the public in Fredericton at two locations:
- The Grant Harvey Centre at 600 Knowledge Park Dr. on the south side.
- Hope City Church, formerly known as Sunset Church, at 429 Clements Dr., on the north side.
Some roads will be closed at 11 a.m., and there will be limited parking "and movement" in the area, so anyone making their way there should arrive early, police said.
Preparations for the funeral have been underway all week. Parts of the route were being paved and a stage was put up in Aitken Centre arena.
The accused in the shooting, Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.
With files from Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon
