New Brunswick highway patrol officer's killer denied full parole

An American who murdered a member of the former New Brunswick Highway Patrol almost 35 years ago has been denied full parole.

Anthony Romeo, 58, was found guilty of killing Const. Emmanuel Aucoin on March 8, 1987, near Fredericton and sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

A parole hearing was held Wednesday, with Romeo appearing by video link from the minimum security section of Dorchester Penitentiary.

Sarah Curtis delivered the decision, saying the board acknowledges the unique circumstances in this case.

During his 1988 trial, Romeo, then 24, admitted to shooting Aucoin, 31, on a quiet stretch of Route 640, after he was stopped for speeding. But he argued he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Const. Emmanuel Aucoin was 31 years old when he was shot and killed on Route 640, outside Fredericton. (CBC News )

His guilty verdict was upheld following an appeal and retrial.

Romeo was in Canada at the time trying to elude police from New York, where he lived and was a suspect in the 1985 murder of another man.

He was indicted in the U.S. murder charge, and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2006 and was given a sentence to be served concurrently with his Canadian sentence. But Romeo appealed, and the judgment was reversed.

There is a standing deportation order that says if Romeo is ever released, he would be sent back to the U.S., where he would not face any legal restrictions.

"Given the deportation order that's in place, you're not able to be supervised in the way that the board would typically see an offender serving a life sentence," Curtis said.

"The typical cascading down through the system that the correctional system — that the board — would typically see going from minimum security to escorted temporary absences, unescorted day parole etc.etc. that would allow the board in a typical case the opportunity to see your conduct and how you fare in the community with less restrictive conditions, that is lacking in this case." she said.

Const. Emmanuel Aucoin was shot and killed on a stretch of Route 640 near Fredericton on March 8, 1987. (CBC News )

Romeo received a medical diagnosis of schizophrenia in Montreal in 1989 and was put on medication.

A parole officer told the board Romeo has been taking his medication, and the board acknowledged that there has been a "measurable and observable" change in his behaviour, which is positive.

The hearing lasted about three hours, and Romeo was questioned about his past and his plans for the future.

When asked about the murder of Aucoin, Romeo told the board he doesn't know what happened that morning, but says he did a terrible, terrible thing.

"People are grieving about the loss of a loved one. Life is precious. The grieving and the loss is tremendous." he said.

Romeo says his parents, who are now in their 80s, have been supportive. His plan was to live with them in New York, if released.

Romeo has been talking to a psychiatrist in New York. Dr. Ron Cohen told the hearing one of the most important issues is Romeo remaining compliant with taking his medications.

Anthony Romeo has been at the minimum security facility at Dorchester Penitentiary since 2016. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

He says there are a number of treatment options in the community, but Romeo can't be assessed until he's in the U.S.

The board acknowledged the treatment options in the U.S. but says there's still a question mark about what programs would admit him.

The board also noted there is a lack of "enforceability" once Romeo returns to the United States.

"Having considered all of the factors the board is of the view that you would pose an undue risk to society if you were released on full parole in the plan that's being proposed." Curtis said.

The Correctional Service of Canada also recommended he not be released.

Romeo thanked the board after their decision.

Romeo was eligible for full parole on March 8, 2012, but that was denied at a hearing in May of 2012.

In 2019, Romeo was granted a temporary escorted absence from prison to attend a meditation class in Moncton. But he was unable to go because of COVID-19.