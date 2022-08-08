Case of Saint John police officer charged with assault with weapon adjourned 2nd time

A Saint John police officer is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 6 to enter a plea on a charge of assault with a weapon.

Const. Nicholas Roy was charged after an investigation by the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

According to the charge read out earlier, Roy is charged with assault with a weapon on Oct. 12. The weapon was described as a metal detector wand.

The 17-year veteran of the Saint John Police Force was originally scheduled to enter a plea on July 8, but the case was adjourned without plea at the request of his lawyer to allow more time to get evidence from the Crown.

It was adjourned without plea again on Monday. Alexander Carleton, acting as agent for defence lawyer Nathan Gorham, asked for another adjournment and said their disclosure request includes security footage.

Roy has been put on administrative duties with no public contact until the court process has concluded.