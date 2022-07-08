Saint John police officer charged with assault with a weapon to enter plea next month

The case of a Saint John police officer charged with assault with a weapon will be back in court on Aug. 8 to enter a plea.

Const. Nicholas Roy, a 17-year veteran of the Saint John Police Force, was scheduled to enter a plea on Friday morning, but his lawyer requested an adjournment without plea while they await disclosure documents.

According to the charge read out in court, Roy is charged with assault with a weapon on Oct. 12. The weapon was described as a metal detector wand.

The charge was laid following an investigation by the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

Roy was put on administrative duties with no public contact until the court process is concluded.