Saint John police officer acquitted of criminal charges

A Saint John police sergeant has been acquitted of criminal charges after a court appearance on Tuesday.

Sgt. David Kimball was originally facing three charges — falsifying a report, obstruction of justice and breach of trust, but the falsifying a report charge was later dropped.

In October, Kimball's defence lawyer, Nathan Gorham, confirmed that he was working on an agreement with the prosecution to seek alternative measures instead of going ahead with the charges.

He said he shared with the Crown "Mr. Kimball's account of the events, which is credible, uncontradicted."

When the case got to court on Tuesday for a "pre-trial conference," Crown prosecutor Rob Kennedy called no evidence.

When contacted on Wednesday, Kennedy said he called no evidence "on public interest grounds, as the prosecution of this matter would necessarily implicate public safety concerns."

He said the decision "was not impacted by the strength of the Crown's case." He declined further comment "given its sensitive nature."

Without evidence before her, Justice Kathryn Gregory acquitted Kimball.

"Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, the police act process will resume," said Staff-Sgt. Sean Rocca, of the Saint John Police Force, in a brief statement emailed on Wednesday.

Kimball remains off the job, suspended with pay, said Rocca.

No details have ever been made public about the allegations against Kimball.

Gorham, who has law offices in Saint John and Toronto, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.