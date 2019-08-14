Police looking for pickup truck connected to homicide investigation

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for help locating a pickup truck connected to the homicide investigation into the death of 19-year-old Corey Daniel Sisson.

RCMP say the vehicle of interest is a 2002 GMC Sierra 4x4 pickup truck. The number on the New Brunswick licence plate is CJR 572 and the vehicle identification number is 2GTEK19V521260096.

According to Sgt. James Bates, the truck was recently purchased by a new owner.

"We're just looking to speak with the new owner of the pickup truck or anyone with information of the whereabouts of the truck," said Bates.

Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10 in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan. The Fredericton man was reported missing on July 30. He was last seen on July 29 on the city's north side.

The RCMP are asking the new owner of the truck or anyone with information about the location of the truck to contact the major crime unit at 506-452-3491.

The death of Corey Daniel Sisson, 19, of Fredericton is being investigated as a homicide. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Anyone who has information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).