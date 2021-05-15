Police locate body of missing Fredericton man
38-year-old man's body found in Saint John River
Fredericton Police have found the body of a Fredericton man who was reported missing on April 10.
Police said the body of the 38-year-old man was found in the Saint John River near the 300 block of Lincoln Road.
While Fredericton police didn't identify the individual, the person's age and date reported missing match up with Andrew James Spencer.
Spencer, who was known as Mr. Penny or Mr. Poem, was last seen on April 9 along the river near Woodstock Road.
Police said at the time that he may have entered the river.
Spencer was known for asking passersby in downtown Fredericton for a penny in exchange for a poem.
CBC News has asked Fredericton Police if Spencer was the individual located but have yet to receive a reply.
Police did say the man's next of kin have been notified and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
