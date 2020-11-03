Police determine former Liberal cabinet minister did not breach spending regulation

Police have determined a former Liberal cabinet minister did not breach the Political Process Financing Act for spending in the 2018 provincial election.

Elections NB referred two expense matters to police in November 2019.

Miramichi Liberal candidate Bill Fraser and Moncton East PC candidate Marty Kingston both spent more than the legal limits for their ridings, according to a report from Elections NB.

Fraser had an election expense limit of $38,325, the Elections NB report shows. His campaign spent $41,783, with $27,751 of that on advertising.

He lost the 2018 election and did not run in 2020.

Spending limits are set based on the number of electors in each riding, and are adjusted based on inflation.

Elections NB referred the files to police because, as spokesperson Paul Harpelle told CBC News in a statement earlier this year, it had "identified discrepancies in the electoral expenses of the two candidates that may be violations of the Political Process Financing Act."

But the exact reasons for the referral were not explained.

Bathurst Police has concluded an investigation into campaign expenses by the Miramichi Liberal Association, finding "no breach(es)" had occurred.

The force said the investigation was transferred on Jan. 9 by the Miramichi Police Force to avoid potential conflicts of interest, according to a news release.

The complaint was received by Miramichi Police on Nov. 18, 2019.